Cops identify body dumped on highway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified a body that was dumped on a section of the Edward Seaga Highway on Friday night.

The body was found after two men, who were later detained, were seen by a motorist dumping it from a vehicle in which they were travelling on the highway.

It has been identified as that of Carlton Alexander Daugherty, 36, a pig farmer from Denbigh, Clarendon, but who is originally from Berwick Road in Kingston 13.

Crime Chief for the Area 5 police, Superintendent Derrick Champagnie, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police have not established a motive for the killing. He said neither of the two suspects, ages 21 and 35, have been charged.



Reports were that about 10:15 pm, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) personnel were alerted by a motorist that a man was thrown from a vehicle on the highway.



Acting on that information, the JDF officers intercepted a silver Nissan motor car with the two men on board.



A search of the car led to the seizure of a firearm. Blood was also seen in a section of the vehicle. The men were subsequently detained for questioning.



Further checks by the JDF officers led to the discovery of the body along the roadway. The body was taken to the morgue.