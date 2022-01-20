Cops issue warrant for girlfriend of J'can man killed in Bridgeport

Police probing the death of a Jamaican-born man in Bridgeport, Connecticut, have issued a warrant for the arrest of his girlfriend.

Andre Brown, 36, who lived in Bronx, New York before moving to Connecticut some five years ago, was found dead in a front yard on Marcel Street in Bridgeport.

The investigator, Detective Jorge Cintron, told OBSERVER ONLINE that following investigations the police are seeking Iyana Reynold, who is from Bronx New York.

He said several efforts to locate Reynolds, who is reportedly also from Jamaica, have proven futile, forcing cops to issue the arrest warrant.

Police had initially reported that the murder appears to be an isolated incident and believe Brown was killed by someone who he knew well. Brown's killing was the city's second homicide of the year.

Cintron said anyone with information on Reynolds' whereabouts or about the killing, can contact him at 203-581-5277 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.