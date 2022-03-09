Cops kill 4 alleged gunmen in Central Village

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police on Wednesday morning killed four alleged gunmen in Central Village, St Catherine.

Details are unavailable at this time but it is understood that three illegal firearms were seized by the cops following the incident.

When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, the commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, confirmed the incident.

SSP Phillips said police encountered several gunmen during an operation in the community. He said following an exchange of gunfire the four were killed and the guns subsequently found.

The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of the morning. The police are still at the scene. More details to come.

- David Dunkley