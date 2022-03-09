Cops kill 4 alleged gunmen in Central Village

Cops kill 4 alleged gunmen in Central VillageWednesday, March 09, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police on Wednesday morning killed four alleged gunmen in Central Village, St Catherine.
Details are unavailable at this time but it is understood that three illegal firearms were seized by the cops following the incident.
When contacted by OBSERVER ONLINE, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, the commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division, confirmed the incident.
SSP Phillips said police encountered several gunmen during an operation in the community. He said following an exchange of gunfire the four were killed and the guns subsequently found.
The incident reportedly occurred in the wee hours of the morning. The police are still at the scene. More details to come.
- David Dunkley
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy