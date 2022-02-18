Cops launch manhunt for gunmen behind farmer's killing in Lawrence Tavern

Cops launch manhunt for gunmen behind farmer's killing in Lawrence TavernFriday, February 18, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Police investigators are continuing their manhunt for gunmen who shot and killed a man in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Thursday.
He has been identified as Omar Grey, otherwise called 'Rasta', a farmer of George Mason Drive in the area.
It was reported that Grey was walking home sometime after 11:00 pm, when he was pounced upon by gunmen who shot him several times.
Residents, who heard the explosions, alerted the police and upon their arrival, Grey was seen lying lifeless on the ground in a pool of blood.
He died at the scene.
A motive for the killing has not been ascertained.
