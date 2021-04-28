Cops make huge ganja bust in Hellshire

Cops make huge ganja bust in HellshireWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division seized approximately 2,000 pounds of compressed ganja in Hellshire last night.
Reports are that about 9:00 pm, officers from the St Catherine South police were on patrol along Hellshire main road when they saw a white Toyota Noah motor vehicle parked along the roadway.
They stopped to investigate and saw several men running in different directions. The officers went along the beach and saw a fishing boat docked along the shore with a number of knitted bags on it.
Officers from the Narcotics Division were contacted and the boat was searched and found to contain a total of 55 knitted bags containing compressed ganja.
Investigations are ongoing.
