Cops preparing file in matter of COVID positive woman who travelled from Kingston to Grand Cayman

Cops preparing file in matter of COVID positive woman who travelled from Kingston to Grand CaymanThursday, September 23, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The woman who was allowed to travel to Grand Cayman from Kingston, Jamaica, despite testing positive for COVID-19 could learn shortly if she will be charged.
According to the Cayman Compass, a file is to be sent "shortly" to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS).
In a report on Wednesday, the RCIPS, in a response to a request from the Cayman Compass, said: "This report is under active investigation by the RCIPS Covid Enforcement team and a file will shortly be sent to the ODPP for legal ruling."
The police service in that country also explained that they are "reviewing the Penal Code to establish if any offences have been disclosed where the community, including passengers, crew, etc., were put in any danger by the passenger", the report stated.
A breach of the Cayman Islands Public Health regulations relative to the incident is also being examined, the report added.
It was reported that after the woman and her companion disembarked the Cayman Airways flight from Kingston at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) in Grand Cayman on Thursday, September 9, a Customs and Border Control (CBC) officer checked her PCR documents and noticed the positive result.
The woman and her companion, whose nationalities have not been released, were subsequently detained and placed in a government quarantine, the report said.
Additionally, all other passengers on the flight were placed in quarantine and monitored by public health authorities.
