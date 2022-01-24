Cops probe Instagram live video where man shows guns, ammo

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Police are probing a video in which a man went live on Instagram showing several guns and ammunition, threatening bloodshed, and even showing his face.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed that the police have the video and are conducting investigations.



“Yes I have seen it and our intel team is looking into it,” Superintendent Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It appears the video was made overseas.”



In the live video, which has several people watching, the man is seen showing a magazine loaded with several cartridges and warning people that they will get a bellyful.



At one point in the video, he referred to the Waltham [Park] area of St Andrew and warned that people should be ready. “Mek sure unoo ready fi mi when mi ready fi unoo, yuh hear,” he said.



He then takes the phone camera off the guns and turns it to his face before ending the video.



On Friday the police seized 20 illegal handguns in St James and yesterday another stash of illegal weapons was seized during an operation at Stadium East, St Andrew.