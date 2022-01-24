Cops probe Instagram live video where man shows guns, ammo

Cops probe Instagram live video where man shows guns, ammoMonday, January 24, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Police are probing a video in which a man went live on Instagram showing several guns and ammunition, threatening bloodshed, and even showing his face.
Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, confirmed that the police have the video and are conducting investigations.
“Yes I have seen it and our intel team is looking into it,” Superintendent Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It appears the video was made overseas.”
In the live video, which has several people watching, the man is seen showing a magazine loaded with several cartridges and warning people that they will get a bellyful.
At one point in the video, he referred to the Waltham [Park] area of St Andrew and warned that people should be ready. “Mek sure unoo ready fi mi when mi ready fi unoo, yuh hear,” he said.
He then takes the phone camera off the guns and turns it to his face before ending the video.
On Friday the police seized 20 illegal handguns in St James and yesterday another stash of illegal weapons was seized during an operation at Stadium East, St Andrew.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy