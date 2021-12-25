Cops probing gun murder of man in St Thomas on Christmas Eve

Cops probing gun murder of man in St Thomas on Christmas EveSaturday, December 25, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Gunmen struck on Christmas Eve in Lyssons, St Thomas, leaving a male resident of the area dead.
He has been identified as 46-year-old Lincoln Bansedder.
Police reports are that Bansedder was at a stall on the Lyssons main road about 2:00 pm when armed men opened gunfire, shooting him several times.
The wounded man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A motive for the killing has not been established.
Up to December 18, St Thomas recorded 36 murders. This is 10 more than the 26 homicides reported for the corresponding period last year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy