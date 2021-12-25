Cops probing gun murder of man in St Thomas on Christmas Eve

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — Gunmen struck on Christmas Eve in Lyssons, St Thomas, leaving a male resident of the area dead.

He has been identified as 46-year-old Lincoln Bansedder.

Police reports are that Bansedder was at a stall on the Lyssons main road about 2:00 pm when armed men opened gunfire, shooting him several times.

The wounded man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive for the killing has not been established.

Up to December 18, St Thomas recorded 36 murders. This is 10 more than the 26 homicides reported for the corresponding period last year.