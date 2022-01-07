Cops probing murder in Linstead

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A day after being released from police custody, 27-year-old Denton Hamilton from Fourth Street, became Linstead's first murder victim of the year.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Hamilton was gunned down by armed men while at a beauty salon in his community shortly after noon on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Head of the St Catherine North Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Hamilton had previously been arrested and charged in relation to a recent case of aggravated robbery. Lawmen are now investigating his murder.

- Horace Mills