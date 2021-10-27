Cops remain in critical condition after fatal crash involving cult pastor

Cops remain in critical condition after fatal crash involving cult pastorWednesday, October 27, 2021
|
Two police officers remain in "critical but stable" condition following Monday's crash on the Linstead bypass, which claimed the lives of a fellow officer, as well as controversial religious leader Kevin Smith.
Corporal Rohan James, chairman of the Police Federation, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the officers have undergone surgery and are "responding well to treatment".
"They are critical but stable," he said.
Constable Orlando Irons, who was attached to the St James police division, was killed in the crash.
James said he had no updates on the funeral arrangement for the cop.
The officers had been transporting Smith, the leader of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, from Montego Bay to Kingston when the crash occurred.
Smith had been arrested on Sunday, October 17 following what appeared to be a human sacrifice ritual at his organisation in which the throats of two people were slashed.
A third member of the religious group died after engaging the police in a gun battle when they entered the premises after being alerted that the ritual was taking place.
Claude Mills
