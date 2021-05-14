Cops report no murders in the last 24 hours

Cops report no murders in the last 24 hoursFriday, May 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — For the first time in several weeks Jamaica enjoyed a 24-hour period in which the police recorded no murders.
Figures seen by OBSERVER ONLINE for the 24 hours starting at 5:45 yesterday morning until 5:45 this morning, show shooting incidents in Tower Isle, St Mary and White Hall, Westmoreland, but no fatalities.
Up to yesterday, Jamaica had recorded 503 murders since the start of the year, a 3.3 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.
The St Andrew South Police Division, which covers more than 20 inner city communities, has so far recorded the most murders this year, 71. This is 10 more than was recorded for the same period last year.
There were 60 murders recorded in St James up to yesterday, putting it second on the list of the countries deadliest police divisions. The parish murder total is 67 per cent above the same period last year.
St Catherine South with 53 and Kingston Western with 42, round out the top four police divisions in terms of murders so far this year.
The island had also recorded 452 shootings up to yesterday, a slight uptick on the 444 recorded over the same period last year.
All other major crimes are down with a 41 per cent decline in reported rape cases and an 18 per cent drop in reported robberies.
