Cops say inter-gang feud led to Coronation Market double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police probing the murder of two men in the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston two Saturdays ago say an internal gang feud is behind the killings.

One man is in custody in connection with the murders. The police say they have identified and are searching for other suspects.

The deceased were identified as 50-year-old Carlton Armstrong, a shopkeeper of Bond Street, Kingston 14, and 21-year-old Orlando Turner of Freeman Hall in Albert Town, Trelawny.

Head of the Kingston Western Police Division, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, said investigations have uncovered that the men were killed because of a dispute between gangsters.

“There is a Brawling gang within the Pink Lane area and there is a breakaway (in that gang), so, it is as a result of that inter-gang feud,” SSP Phipps told OBSERVER ONLINE.

He said detectives from the Kingston Western and Major Investigation divisions are continuing investigations.

Police had reported that about 12:30 am on February 5, both men were inside a business establishment in the Market when they were pounced upon by a group of men armed with rifles and handguns.

The men then opened gunfire at Armstrong and Turner hitting them in the upper body before escaping.

The injured men were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.