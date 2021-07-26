Cops search for abducted Park Lane resident

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have now launched a search for a resident of Park Lane in Kingston where three men were killed and four others injured on Saturday evening, July 24.

The missing man is known only by his alias 'Kishi'.

Residents of the community reported that men dressed in police gear drove an unmarked car into the community and ordered Kishi into the vehicle before reversing at high speed out of the community, despite their protests.

Checks by the concerned residents with the St Andrew North police revealed that the police had not conducted any operation to take any resident of the community into custody.

Kishi has not been found or heard from since.

Head of the police information arm, the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, said the police were actively probing the incident.

“The matter is now the subject of a missing person investigation. Men purporting to be police went there and took a resident away. He has not been seen or heard from since, so we are treating it very seriously,” SSP Lindsay said.

The dead people have been identified as 29-year-old Kemonie White, otherwise called 'Shella', and 27 year-old Rushane White otherwise called 'Barber,' both of Park Lane, Kingston 19, and 27-year-old Alex Henry, otherwise called 'Tecta,' labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19.

Police report that the men were standing at a square in the community when gunmen approached and opened fire. The gunmen chased some of their intended victims through sections of the community to ensure they were dead.

Since Saturday's multiple murder and shooting incident, police and Jamaica Defense Force soldiers have saturated the community in an effort to ward off any reprisals and ensure the safety of residents. Some of the residents have already fled the community in fear of their lives.

“Some of the residents have chosen to leave the community but others have nowhere to go. We will maintain a presence to ensure the safety of these persons who cannot leave,” Lindsay said.