Cops seize US$300K worth of ganja in Westmoreland, detain two men

Cops seize US$300K worth of ganja in Westmoreland, detain two menTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Two men were arrested following the seizure of more than 300 pounds of ganja in Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Sunday.
The drugs, which have a street value of approximately US$300,000, were found packaged and ready for export. Police have declined to release the names of the men as they have not been charged.
It is reported that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC) Specialised Operations branch, were conducting an operation in Whitehouse when the drugs were found.
Police said about 10:30 pm members of the unit searched a shed located on the beach and found the drugs compressed and packaged.
Members of the JCF Narcotics Division were called in, and the drugs seized. The two men were detained on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
The police believe the drug was awaiting shipment abroad as part of the illegal drug trade.
