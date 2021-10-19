Cops seize two guns in York Town

Cops seize two guns in York TownTuesday, October 19, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police have intensified their efforts to get illegal guns out of the hands of criminals and the lawmen have been achieving success in that regard.
Two illegal guns were seized during a police-military operation in Howell's Content, York Town, Clarendon on Monday. One person was taken into custody in connection with the find.
The police say the team recovered a .45 pistol, which contained a magazine with one round, and a shotgun with one live cartridge at a premises in the community.
On Sunday, the police also seized an illegal gun in a targeted raid along Cedar Valley Road in St Andrew. Acting on intelligence received, police went to a premises which was searched.
According to the police, a Glock nine millimetre pistol along with two .45mm rounds were found inside of a door.
No one was arrested in connection with the find.
