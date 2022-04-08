Cops stage walk-through in Olympic Gardens

St Andrew South police had a walk-through in the McKinley Crescent and Wint Road areas of Olympic Gardens in the division on Thursday.

The walk-through, which began about 4:30 pm and ended at 7:30 pm, was to stem the recent flare-up of violence in the area.

It was led by the division's commanding officer, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, and Operations Officer Superintendent Damion Manderson.

Also participating were several other officers, representatives from the National Restorative Justice Programme, Justices of the Peace, the councillor/caretaker, pastors, Community Development Committee members from the area and several residents.

SSP Rickets said residents welcomed the walk-through.

“This intervention provided additional reassurance of the police commitment to serve and protect the citizenry following the recent murders and shootings in the area,” the division head said. “This also saw victims and family members of these recent crimes being engaged.”

He said residents were addressed on ways to keep their community safe, citizens and police partnerships, conflict management and the police efforts at dismantling gangs in the area.

Intervention and walk-throughs are some of the ways the St Andrew South police have been interacting with residents of the division.

- David Dunkley