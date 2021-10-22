Cops warn against illegal marches

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has warned that no permits have been issued for public marches which are set to culminate at Jamaica House and King's House on Friday.

According to the police, among the groups organising the illegal march are 'We the People (United Nations)', a group led by entertainer Sean McDonald, otherwise called 'Jah Dore' and the United Independence Congress (UIC).

In a video shared on his Facebook page, McDonald said he's looking forward to a minimum of one million people being present at the march, which is aimed at getting the Governor General to sever all ties to the British monarchy.

''Me wah see a million people gather at Kings House fi mek a change inna the society… we have to get out the British monarch out of we country,'' he said.

He continued: ''We a ask the ask the Governor General fi tek down the British flag and relinquish the British monarch.''

Other demands include the resignation of Prime Minister Andrew Holness and more “financial freedom for women”.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the JCF it is unlawful for any public march to take place without a permit.

''Permits for public marches in Kingston and St Andrew are issued by the Commissioner of Police. No permit has been issued for the intended march on Friday, October 22, and the organisers are being warned not to carry out their planned action.''

''Additionally, Kings House and Jamaica House are Scheduled Premises under section 4 of the Public Order Act. Therefore, persons are being warned that no such activity should take place within 200 yards of these premises,'' it added.

The police also noted that it is aware of the intention to have children participate in the march.

''The Jamaica Constabulary Force along with their partner agency, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency will be monitoring the situation to ensure that children are not exposed to danger,'' the statement read.

It continued: ''The police wish to make it clear that any breach of the Child Care and Protection Act or any other act in respect to children will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”