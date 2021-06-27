Cornwall Regional Hospital is like a war zone, PNP says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, has warned that with renovation work at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) extending into a fifth year with no clear word as to when it will be completed, the people of western Jamaica are living on borrowed time.

Allen has also likened conditions at CRH to a war zone.

“Since the formal start of the tourism industry in the early fifties, some 70 years ago, Montego Bay as the major city in the west has never been without a hospital that has the capacity to deal with major emergencies. In this regard, we're now living on borrowed time,” Allen said Friday during her contribution to the 2021/22 State of the Nation Debate in the Senate.

Allen lamented the poor conditions under which staff members at the CRH are forced to work, even while she lauded them for their selfless contribution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In all of this Mr President, I must take the opportunity to pay tribute to our healthcare workers, the ancillary staff, the nurses and doctors, technicians who have all worked beyond the call of duty throughout the pandemic.

“However, indulge me as I say a special word of thanks to the healthcare workers at the Cornwall Regional Hospital who continue to give yeoman service in unfair conditions that often resemble a war zone,” Allen declared.

The Opposition senator said she has had family members at the hospital in the past few months “and every visit there I am more amazed and grateful for all they do... I lift my hat to them,” she said.

According to Allen, it was not fair that after five years, workers are still awaiting the completion of the seemingly never ending refurbishing or reconstruction of the only Type A hospital on the western side of the island.

“Several billion dollars have already been spent, and we are yet to be given a completion date or a sufficiently credible status report as to the progress of the work.

“It is not fair that our healthcare professionals are therefore denied the professional satisfaction of giving optimal care to their fellow citizens,” Allen stated.

“Given the current pace of work and lack of transparency around this project, it is not fair that this facility could remain incomplete for another five years,” she said.