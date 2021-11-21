Cornwall Regional Hospital oversight committee to merge with MoBay Chamber advisory team

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) oversight committee will be merged with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (MBCCI) CRH advisory committee to monitor the rehabilitation works at the hospital.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure at the contract signing with M&M Jamaica Limited, for completion of the penultimate phase of works on the St James-based facility, which was held at Sandals Inn in the parish on November 18.

“I think the local community in Montego Bay, through the Chamber, led by [Janet] Silvera in lending their voice of support, is valuable. So, I want to endorse their efforts, and their willingness and their volunteerism, because ultimately, this a function that affects them; it affects all of us, it affects Western Jamaica and they are leaders…who rightfully should have an interest in what is happening,” Tufton said.

“So, I certainly encourage your participation as an oversight and as a consultative group, [who] call it as they see it, even if it means calling me out…and I would like, where possible, to strengthen that team. So, one of the things I have explored ...is the merging of the two oversight bodies, the one that I have set up led by Professor [Archibald] McDonald, who has some technical competences on that team… with the St James (MBCCI) team.

He said that the new team will be fully independent “so nobody is reporting to me, except consulting with me. This is not an appointment of people who are defending my interest or justifying delays or whatever. This is a group that I anticipate will call it as they see and would engage and consult.”

Tufton also suggested that State Minister in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Member of Parliament for St James Southern, Homer Davis, join the oversight team, as the body could benefit from his extensive knowledge in local government.

Funding for this phase of the CRH rehabilitation project is estimated at close to $1.7 billion.