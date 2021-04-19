Coronavirus: The latest global developments

Coronavirus: The latest global developmentsMonday, April 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.
- India's capital will impose a week-long lockdown from Monday night as the megacity struggles to contain a huge surge in cases with hospitals running out of beds and oxygen supplies low. The nation of 1.3 billion people reported a record-high of 273,810 infections — the fifth-consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases — to take the total to 15.06 million.
- Due to the cases surge in India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his already delayed trip there next week.
- Emotions ran high as excited passengers set off on the first flights to take advantage of a quarantine-free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, allowing families split when borders closed to finally reunite.
- The world's hardest-hit country, the US, passed a hopeful milestone as half its adults have had at least one vaccine dose — that is roughly 130 million Americans aged 18 and over.
- Canada will funnel additional health staff and equipment into Ontario as the province battles a worrying spike in infections, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Greece said travellers from the EU, Britain, the US, Israel, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates who are fully vaccinated or have had a recent negative test will not be subjected to a week-long quarantine when entering the country.
- Vanuatu slapped travel restrictions on its most populous island after tests confirmed a body that washed ashore on the largely virus-free Pacific nation was infected with COVID-19.
At least 3,020,765 people have died of COVID-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 567,217 deaths, followed by Brazil with 373,335, Mexico with 212,339, India with 178,769, and Britain with 127,270.
