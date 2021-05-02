Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:

- More aid arrives as india -

More emergency medical aid from foreign donors to alleviate a dire oxygen shortage arrives in India, as COVID-19 deaths in the South Asian nation rise to a new record.

The country of 1.3 billion reported 3,689 deaths on Sunday -- the highest single-day rise yet in the pandemic, to take the overall toll to more than 215,000.

Just under 400,000 infections were added, bringing the total number of cases past 19.5 million.

- Nigeria restricts passengers from India, Brazil -

Nigeria will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who have been in Brazil, India or Turkey in the last fortnight due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus, health authorities say.

The travel ban does not apply to passengers who have just transited through those countries.

All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather then the previous 96-hour period.

- Pfizer jabs for South Africa -

South Africa was awaiting delivery of the first batch of its 4.5 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines as the country readies to start ramping up immunisation.

Some 325,260 doses were expected to land in Johannesburg with a similar number expected weekly until the end of this month.

- Brussels police teargas anti-lockdown partygoers -

Belgian police arrest 132 people as they used tear gas and water cannon to break up a banned anti-lockdown party in a Brussels park, according to an official report.

One partygoer was knocked out by a water cannon and 14 others were slightly injured -- including one struck by a police horse -- as riot police brutally dispersed the party on Saturday in scenes echoing a similar gathering in the park a month before.

Three officers were hospitalised and a dozen slightly injured during clashes with the protesters.

- Britain defends aid cuts -

Britain defends cuts to its aid spending, stressing the budget impact of the coronavirus pandemic, after several UN agencies warned they would translate into thousands of deaths among the world's poor.

Despite the cut of £4 billion (US$5.5 billion, 4.6 billion euros) to £10 billion in its aid budget, Britain remains a leading contributor among the G7 nations, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said as he prepares to chair a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in London this week.

- 20 million vaccine doses administered each day -

At least 1.15 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, according to an AFP count based on official figures.

Around 20 million doses on average are being given each day.

- Nearly 3.2 million dead -

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.19 million people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 576,722 deaths, followed by Brazil with 406,437, Mexico 217,168, India 215,542 and Britain 127,524.