Corporate Area residents to get free medical checks courtesy of Indian High Commission

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Corporate Area residents are set to benefit from three free medical camps scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 19.

The camps are scheduled to run from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Chandolu Global Healthcare facility at 11 Eastwood Park Road; the Good Samaritan Inn located at 2 to 4 Geffrard Place; and the Constant Spring Library at 5 Cassava Piece Road.

The health camps are being organised by the High Commission of India in Jamaica in association with the Indian community doctors and the Good Samaritan Inn. Pharmaceutical companies including Indies Pharma, MSN, INDUS Pharma and Glenmark, are supporting the events through the donation of medicines.

A statement from the High Commission said the camps are being held in recognition of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

“The medical camps will be run by Indian community doctors and will provide free medical consultation, health check-ups, basic tests and free medication and other services such as blood pressure and diabetes checks,” the statement said.

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, and the Adventist Laymen's Services and Industries have also provided their support to the medical camps.

The camps will adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols implemented by the Government.

In January of this year, the High Commission conducted 13 medical camps across the island where 1,500 Jamaicans benefitted from free medical checkups and medicines.