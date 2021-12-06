Corporate entities donate to 'End Campus Hunger' at UTech

Kingston, Jamaica — Students at the University of Technology (UTech) who face food insecurity are set to benefit from donations courtesy of WATA, NESCAFE 3 in 1 and TruSHAKE.

The donations are being made in response to a recent study, funded by the UTech Research Development Fund, which revealed that at least half of the UTech student population suffers from severe food insecurity.

UTech Students' Union Council (USUC) Vice President, Tavoy Barrett, shared that “a student is considered to be suffering from food insecurity once they worry about where their next meal is coming from, basically, not having a reliable source of nutritious food.”

He further explained that students can suffer from mild to severe food insecurity and indicated that students who suffer from mild cases may go two or three days of “not knowing where their next meal is coming from while those suffering from a severe case can go seven days consecutively.”

In response to the growing trend of food insecurity, the council launched sub-campaigns of its 'End Campus Hunger' initiative, dubbed #ShareYourBreakfast and #ShareYourMeal, to negate the issue. It says food insecurity has long plagued students but has increased dramatically during the pandemic.

According to a release, the End Campus Hunger initiative has so far assisted over 100 students with items to prepare at least three meals daily.

Geli-Anne Campbell, managing director of FANNE Promotions and Media Management Services and past student of UTech, said she saw the potential for the initiative to impact a greater number of students and solicited support from corporate Jamaica.

“The results of the study were alarming to me, so I decided to play my role as a past student and use the resources and connections that I have to help the students. The clients and colleagues that I reached out to were all too willing to come on board, and the UTech Students' Union were really receptive,” Campbell said.

Late November, Campbell handed over sizable product donations to the students' union.

“I know this is just a drop in the bucket but I hope my efforts and the efforts of others will help these students to persevere and get through this very difficult time in their lives,” she said.

The businesswoman, who has since been appointed as a mentor with the university's Mentorship Programme, is imploring other corporate entities and alumni members to come on board and support students.