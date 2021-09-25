Correcting COVID misinformation is costly, PM says

Correcting COVID misinformation is costly, PM saysSaturday, September 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica --- Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government will have to carefully explore how best to treat the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Speaking during a COVID-19 vaccination blitz at the Pembroke Hall community centre in St Andrew on Friday, Holness said the “pandemic” of COVID-19 misinformation posed a distraction to the government in its work to curtail the virus' transmission.
He maintained that in instances where persons convey inaccuracies to deliberately mislead others, the government has to divert or use additional resources to correct that, noting that these inputs “could be used for something else”.
“Oftentimes the resources used to correct misinformation is far greater than [those] needed to provide you with accurate information, and it is very costly because there is no guarantee that you will hear the truth or the correction afterwards,” he said.
Holness pointed out that if misinformation “is just simply allowed to circulate… that can [potentially] create a collapse in [the] society,” noting that this has created panic in some instances.
Holness also used the opportunity to praise persons who have been vaccinated against the virus or are taking steps to do so.
