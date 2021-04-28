Correctional officer charged for bringing ganja, phones into prison

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Forty-eight-year-old Sophia Meek, a correctional officer of Highgate, St Mary, was arrested and charged for possession of ganja and introducing contraband into a penile institution on Monday.

Reports from the Cross Roads Police are that about 9:25 am, a search of the institution was conducted and Meek was found in possession of contraband, to include ganja, cigarettes and cellular phones. She was arrested and charged and is scheduled to face the Corporate Area Parish Court on June 2.

Investigations are ongoing.