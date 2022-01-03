Correctional officer spends New Year's Day feeding St Ann shut-ins

ST JAMES, Jamaica — On Saturday, January 1, correctional officer, Donovan Small, continued his New Year's Day tradition of providing cooked meals for the less fortunate across several communities in St Ann.

A total of 480 meals were delivered to the homeless and shut-ins in the communities of St Ann's Bay, Bamboo, Lime Hall and Philadelphia, including wards at the Widow's Mite Children's Home in Murry Mount and residents at the Glory and Grace Nursing Home in Brown's Town.

According to a release, Small has made it his duty to spread goodwill and cheer to the less fortunate every New Year's Day since 2014. Indicating how passionate he is about serving people who are having a difficulty providing for themselves, the correctional officer said he continues to do his annual treat through the 'will of God.'

Small, who is employed to the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St Catherine, shared that the feeding programme was made possible through the continued support of relatives, friends and his church, the Bamboo United Pentecostal Church.

“I don't think I will stop because we feel so excited to be doing this and we found a new location in St Ann. We are looking forward to next year and I know it is going to get bigger,” he said, not ruling out the possibility of expanding the reach of the programme in coming years.

Volunteer, Shanoya Wallace, who assisted Small last weekend with the food distribution, said it was an easy choice to give back to those in need, and help strengthen the network of support for the programme.

“It has always been in me to give back to my community. I am aware that there are shut-ins who cannot come out [and] help themselves, so it is really a great pleasure to be part of a movement like this and it not only shows that we are capable of helping others but our willingness to go out of our way to reach those who cannot come out,” she said.

Meanwhile, Operator of the Glory and Grace Nursing Home, Sandra-Dean Smith, said she was grateful for the kindness extended to the residents of the nursing home.

“The Glory and Grace Nursing Home wants to say a big thank you for what you have been doing for the past two years. We really appreciate it and we hope you will continue doing this for us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Small used the opportunity to encourage other Jamaicans to jump start give-back initiatives where they can.