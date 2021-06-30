Cosby's TV wife Phylicia Rashad celebrates after sex conviction overturned

Cosby's TV wife Phylicia Rashad celebrates after sex conviction overturnedWednesday, June 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bill Cosby's television wife is celebrating his imminent release from prison.
After news broke that the comedian's sex assault conviction is being overturned by the court, Phylicia Rashad, who played Cosby's wife Clair Huxtable in 'The Cosby Show', took to Twitter to celebrate his release.
“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad tweeted, with a photo of Cosby.
Rashad played Clair Huxtable, for all eight seasons on “The Cosby Show” from 1984 through to 1992, becoming a household name.
Within minutes, she was blasted by thousands of Twitter users for defending Cosby, who was charged in 2015 and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for rape.
Rashad was recently appointed by Howard University as dean of the recently re-established College of Fine Arts, effective July 1, 2021.
Read: Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction overturned by court
