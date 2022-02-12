Costa Rica stadium at 100% capacity for final two World Cup qualifiers

Costa Rica's Estadio Nacional in San Jose will have 100 per cent of its 35,000-seat capacity available to fans for its final two home qualifiers next month against Canada and the United States.

The Costa Rican Football Federation announced the decision Thursday.

Costa Rica host Canada on March 24, play at El Salvador three days later and close at home against the US on March 30.

Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, lead Concacaf with 25 points and can clinch with one win. The top three nations earn berths for this year's tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.

The United States, trying to get back to football's showcase after missing out in 2018, are second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama are fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.

Jamaica (seven) and Honduras (three) have been eliminated.

The US. have lost their last nine qualifiers at Costa Rica, including a 4-0 rout in 2016 that led to the US Soccer Federation firing coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

- AP