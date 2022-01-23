Councillor Kilimanjaro's proactive approach to crime fighting

Councillor Kilimanjaro's proactive approach to crime fightingSunday, January 23, 2022
Councillor for the Ipswich Division, in St. Elizabeth Prince Mugabe Kilimanjaro is taking a proactive stance to prevent crime from encroaching into a rural community that is showing early indicators.
Kilimanjaro, formerly Waite, is setting up a recording studio to serve Elderslie and surrounding communities such as Mulgrave, Merrywood, Jointwood, Retirement, Niagara, Arcadia and Johnson.
He explained that the purpose of the studio is to serve as an outlet for the musical talent of the young men, occupy their time and serve as an alternative to gangs and other mal-adaptive social behaviour.
The community has come under the police radar in the past and the councillor wants to ensure that youths there are positively engaged.
“Additionally, the studio serves as a mechanism through which agencies of the state can engage the youth population through an ordered structure,” he told Observer ONLINE. “The idea came about from observing that the young men have a lot of musical talent, while they were mostly unemployed.”
The studio would be operated free of cost to aspiring musicians/artistes who are registered members of the Elderslie Benevolent Society. The Elderslie Benevolent Society is part of the Community Development Committee in the community of Elderslie.
Sponsorship is currently being sought to purchase the necessary equipment for the studio. Additionally, the Social Development Commission is assisting with the development of the project proposal to seek sponsorship for the programme.
“I have reached out to a number of persons who are interested in participating in the programme. The intention is to take a community-based approach to the management of the studio,” Kilimanjaro said.
-Anthony Henry
