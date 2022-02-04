Counselling sessions for family of mother, father killed by son

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Senior Superintendent, Christopher Phillips, commanding officer of the St Catherine South Police Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the police have engaged a pastor to administer counselling assistance to the Ramsay family after a tragic murder claimed the patriarch and matriarch in Christian Meadows in Portmore St Catherine.

“We have engaged a pastor to offer counselling sessions for the family. This kind of behaviour is outside the normal. The family said the son, the suspect, showed signs of mental illness and they brought him to the hospital for treatment and he was on medication,” Phillips stated.

The son, a 25-year-old assistant teacher on break from GC Foster, was a well-regarded member of the community.

“Listening to the community, he was a brilliant young man and a caring chap, in terms of how he treats his pet animals, so this is a shocker for the community,” he said.

The victims are Cecil Ramsay, a minister of religion, and his wife Phyllis, a school principal. They reportedly had several children, most of whom still reside in the island. The suspect is allegedly the youngest sibling.

“The young man was reportedly on his way to see his older brother in Phoenix Village when he crashed on the Dunbeholden road,” Phillips said.

Reports are that at about 4:00 am on Friday, residents found a motor vehicle belonging to one of the Ramsays abandoned on the side of the road.

Bloodstains were reportedly found in the motor car.

The police were summoned and they reportedly went to the house of the couple where their bodies were found with several stab wounds.

“Mental illness is an emerging trend in our society so I am advising families to pay attention to early detection signs to help family members to get control of these situations before they end in tragedy,” Philllips said.