Couple murdered in St Thomas

ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A man and a woman were shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Top Hill, Soho in St Thomas.

Reports are that around 3:00 am the couple were asleep when the door to the home was kicked in by armed men.

The men shot the victims several times and fled.

One of the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Armando Grant, otherwise known as DJ.

Investigations are ongoing.

More details soon.

—Denieca Brown