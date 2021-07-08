Court allows accused in Khanice Jackson murder to receive medical attention

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Attorneys for Robert Fowler, the 50-year-old mechanic accused of murdering 20-year-old accounting clerk, Khanice Jackson, have secured the permission of the court for Fowler to receive "urgent" medical attention for an undisclosed condition.

Fowler appeared Thursday morning via Zoom in the Home Circuit Court before Supreme Court Judge Justice Vinette Graham-Allen.

An attorney for Fowler informed the Judge that "Mr Fowler has a medical condition and it needs urgent attention ".

"We are asking that he be taken to the doctor," the attorney said.

Justice Graham-Allen in granting the request said "not a problem" and subsequently ordered that Fowler should be taken to the doctor "as a matter of urgency" and the medical journal submitted to the court on July 13th.

Fowler has been remanded until July 13th.

In the meantime the case file for Fowler is yet to be completed. The Crown on Thursday said two additional documents were still outstanding. In that respect a Thursday, November 25 date was agreed on for mention.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 of this year, after leaving home for work.

Her body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine two days later.

Shortly after, Fowler was apprehended and taken into custody.

After the mechanic was charged with murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey said that, based on police investigations, Fowler had lured Jackson to his house in Portmore, killed her, and left her body in his home while he went to work.

Alicia Dunkley Willis