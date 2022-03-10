Court date set for JDF sergeant's application for bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) sergeant, Theophilus Tracy, who was charged by police for failure to hand over his firearm for inspection after a suspected prostitute was found dead in his vehicle on Saturday February 26, appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Court earlier today.

His case was pushed to April 7 pending the completion of the prosecution's file, which was without the police's statement.

Representing Tracey, Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie told OBSERVER ONLINE that, “I will be defending him to the best of my ability and within the confines of the law.”

“It has been put for an application for bail for the 7th of April and it is for the prosecutor to make disclosure to me in terms of the [police] statements and then thereafter I will be pursuing the application of bail,” he continued.”

Tracy was taken into custody when police began probing the killing of the suspected prostitute on Caledonia Avenue, Kingston.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that he has reportedly not been complying with police investigations.

The St Andrew Central police reported that about 4:20 am, the Cross Roads Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision. On arrival of the team, a grey Honda Fit motor car was seen with a woman's body protruding from the front passenger seat.

It was reported that she had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the body of the woman, who is still unidentified, appeared to be in its late-thirties, is about 5 feet 2 inches long, and has a skin tone that shows evidence of bleaching.

It was clad in a black blouse, purple sweat pants, and one foot of black-and-red Nike sneakers.

Investigations that followed revealed that the motor car belonged to the JDF sergeant, who is also a licensed firearm holder. He was located and taken into custody.