Court rules against Cari-Med employees in vaccine mandate

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Supreme Court on Friday ruled against workers at Cari-Med who challenged the company’s mandatory vaccination policy which was put in place in October 2021.

READ: Cari-Med mandates employees be vaccinated or present 2-week negative COVID tests

CARIMED was sued by five of its employees after it initiated a vaccine policy. The policy stated that employees were to be vaccinated by October 4, 2021 or they were to produce a negative PCR test every 14 days in order to enter the facility for work purposes.

These employees, however, filed a suit stating that they would not comply with the policy and asked the courts to either strike it down or make them exceptions to it. In their suit they alleged breaches of the Constitution, arguing that the company could neither force them to be vaccinated nor force them to take PCR tests as they did not want to undergo a procedure which involved the insertion of instruments and substances into their bodies, which they did not wish to have inserted at all or with the frequency suggested by the company.

The Court found that there were no breaches of the Constitution based on the evidence that was placed before the court, as the claimants failed to establish what the law requires for Constitutional relief to be granted.

The Court also found that there is adequate relief to be had in the law of contract and they can seek their remedies in that context. With Constitutional relief having been refused, what remained was a dispute between employer and employee concerning the employment contract and that issue is to be tried, if it cannot be resolved by the parties themselves.