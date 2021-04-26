Courtenay Rattray appointed to serve as high representative

Courtenay Rattray appointed to serve as high representativeMonday, April 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Courtenay Rattray of Jamaica as high representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states.
Rattray will succeed Fekitamoeloa Katoa 'Utoikamanu of Tonga.
Rattray is an accomplished diplomat with a distinguished career in the Jamaica foreign service. He brings to the position broad-based managerial and leadership experience of working within and across multi-cultural settings with a focus on addressing the developmental challenges faced by countries in special situations, particularly in the area of development finance.
Currently Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the United Nations in New York, Rattray also serves as Co-chair of the Group of Friends of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Financing; Children and the SDGs; as well as the Group of Friends of Decent Work.
Prior to his current position, he was Ambassador of Jamaica to the People's Republic of China in Beijing (2008-2013); director, Bilateral Relations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston, Jamaica (2005 -2008); deputy chief of mission, Embassy of Jamaica, Washington, DC (2001-2005); special adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kingston (2000-2001) and special adviser to the Minister of Industry and Investment, Kingston (1999-2000).
