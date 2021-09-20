Courts doing well despite pandemic, says Chief Justice

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chief Justice, Justice Bryan Sykes, said the efficiency of Jamaica's courts has improved despite challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He made the announcement when congratulating the 12 new judges who were sworn into office at a ceremony held at the King's House Ballroom in Kingston on September 15.

Justice Sykes also highlighted that the country's Gun Court has met international standards.

“It now has 10 per cent or less of its total case loading backlog, that is a gross backlog, and five per cent or less of its caseload in net backlog, and that is consistent with the best performing courts globally,” he disclosed.

Justice Sykes also noted that the Revenue Court “should be completely backlog-free,” by October.

“In respect of the parish courts, they have exceeded the performance targets set based upon our strategic plan, which was launched last year, [and] that is something we should be proud of,” he said.

He also pointed out that the Court of Appeal has increased its productivity, despite falling behind on an estimate of three cases.

“But within the context of having to adjust to the pandemic, I think that that is an absolutely outstanding performance,” he said.

Justice Sykes said this improvement indicates that despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, judicial officers remain committed to serving the people of Jamaica.