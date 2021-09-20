Courts doing well despite pandemic, says Chief Justice

Courts doing well despite pandemic, says Chief JusticeMonday, September 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chief Justice, Justice Bryan Sykes, said the efficiency of Jamaica's courts has improved despite challenges from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He made the announcement when congratulating the 12 new judges who were sworn into office at a ceremony held at the King's House Ballroom in Kingston on September 15.
Justice Sykes also highlighted that the country's Gun Court has met international standards.
“It now has 10 per cent or less of its total case loading backlog, that is a gross backlog, and five per cent or less of its caseload in net backlog, and that is consistent with the best performing courts globally,” he disclosed.
Justice Sykes also noted that the Revenue Court “should be completely backlog-free,” by October.
“In respect of the parish courts, they have exceeded the performance targets set based upon our strategic plan, which was launched last year, [and] that is something we should be proud of,” he said.
He also pointed out that the Court of Appeal has increased its productivity, despite falling behind on an estimate of three cases.
“But within the context of having to adjust to the pandemic, I think that that is an absolutely outstanding performance,” he said.
Justice Sykes said this improvement indicates that despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, judicial officers remain committed to serving the people of Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy