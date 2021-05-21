Courts ordered to pay millions in taxes to St Vincent government

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – The High Court has ordered Unicomer (St Vincent) Ltd, the owners of Courts furniture and appliance store, to pay the St Vincent and the Grenadines government more than EC$12 million (One EC dollar=US$.0.37 cents) in unpaid taxes.

Justice Nicola Buter said that the case against the company was a “perfect example” of the dicta from a 1936 case when Lord Tomlin said, “… every man [or business] is entitled if he can, to order his affairs so as that the tax attaching under the appropriate Act is less than it otherwise would be”.

She ordered that Courts, whose brand is well known in the Caribbean, to pay EC$12,666,798.23 inclusive of interest and penalties, in unpaid taxes.

But she however said that the question in Unicomer's case was whether the company had gone beyond simply ordering their affairs to pay less tax within the provisions of the law, or their actions had gone beyond what is legally allowed and trespassed into the realm of behaviour that was contrary to the law in force.

The case stemmed from a March 23, 2015 letter that the Comptroller of Inland Revenue wrote to Unicomer indicating the intention of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to raise additional assessments to tax on Unicomer in the sum of $12,666,798.23 inclusive of interest and penalties.

The IRD's position was based on Unicomer's treatment of its credit protection premiums, hire-purchase profits and royalties.

The Comptroller objected to Unicomer's assessment and provided the grounds of this objection in a June 4, 2015 letter from the accounting firm KPMG

Unicomer appealed the Comptroller's assessment by a notice of appeal filed on April 26, 2017.

In their November 29, 2018 decision, the Appeal Commissioners held that the sums collected by Unicomer in credit protection premiums were disallowed and withholding tax was chargeable on payments made to Canterbury; the deferral of hire purchase profits was disallowed; and royalty expenses were allowed.

The Comptroller, in a December 4, 2018 letter demanded that Unicomer make a payment of the sum of EC$13,556,007.30 on or before December 14, 2018.

But in a December 13 letter, Unicomer declined to make the demanded payment on the basis that the Appeal Commissioners had not upheld or confirmed the comptroller's assessment and there was, consequently, no obligation on Unicomer to comply with the comptroller's demand.

The Comptroller responded by letter, dated December 18, indicating that the Appeal Commissioners had in effect confirmed the assessment and demanded payment of the assessed taxes within 24 hours.

Unicomer repeated its position to the Comptroller by letter dated December19.

One day latter, the Comptroller served the managers of The Bank of Nova Scotia, CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BoSVG) and RBTT Bank Caribbean Ltd, demanding that the banks pay to the Accountant General sums held on behalf of the Unicomer an amount up to EC$13,556,007.30.

The letters outlined the provisions of the Income Tax Act and stated, among other things, that the banks were required to pay to the Accountant General on account of the Unicomer's liability under the Income Tax Act within 15 days of the date of service of the notice, monies payable to the Unicomer, which they were liable to pay.

The IRD said that the funds should be paid no later than December 21 by all the banks.

However, Unicomer wrote to the Comptroller on December 21, asserting that the Comptroller's letters of the previous day were unlawful. The company also wrote to the banks instructing them that the Comptroller had no power to demand the payments from them until the expiry of 15 days from the date of the notice to them and that he had no lawful authority to demand immediate payment.

One of the banks, The Bank of Nova Scotia paid to the IRD the sum of EC$198,364.04 on December 21, informing Unicomer of the position by letter, dated December 24, 2018.

Four days later, 2018, Unicomer filed an appeal in the High Court against the decision of the Appeal Commissioners, urging the court to rule that the assessment raised by the Comptroller be set aside and vacated and Unicomer's liability for income years 2007-2011 be reduced to zero.

Unciomer also asked the High Court to order repayment of the sum of one million EC dollars paid to the IRD on December 7, 2015 and two million EC dollars paid to the IRD on December 30, 2015 under the Income Tax Act with interest at such rate as this court shall deem fit.

Unicomer's argument was that based on the provision of section 105(1) of the Income Tax Act, the Appeal Commissioners, in their order, did not state that they had “confirmed”, “increased” or “reduced” the assessment of the comptroller.

It said that the Appeal Commissioners having failed to do so, there was, in fact, no “order” issued from the Appeal Commissioners upon which the Comptroller was entitled to take action.

But the lawyers for the Comptroller argued that the Appeal Commissioners' order was clear and had, in effect, confirmed the assessments made by the Comptroller, a fact that the Comptroller conveyed to Unicomer in correspondence dated December, 18, 2018.

The IRD also submitted that in any event the provision of the Income Tax Act that governs the actions of the Appeal Commissioners includes the power to make such order as they deem fit.

In her ruling, Justice Byer confirmed the decision of the Appeal Commissioners on November 29, 2018.

She further confirmed the assessment raised by the Comptroller of Inland Revenue, which was maintained in his March 29 2017 letter.

The High Court also ordered that there be no repayment of the three million EC dollars paid to the IRD in 2015 under the Income Tax Act.