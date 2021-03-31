Courts to close at 11:00 am tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Judiciary of Jamaica has advised that all courts will be closed at 11:00 am tomorrow.

All courts will reopen on Tuesday, April 6.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Court Administration Division (CAD) at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269 or visit the websites at www.cad.gov.jm, www.supremecourt.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.