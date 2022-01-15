Crash claims life of 23-y-o man

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man died as a result of injuries he received in an accident along the Sedge Pond main road in Clarendon on Friday.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Jordan Lewis of a Water Lane address.

Reports from the Exeter police are that about 6 o'clock Friday evening, the driver of a Toyota motor car was travelling towards Race Course when on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly drove into the path of Lewis' motorcycle causing the collision.

The police were alerted and Lewis was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.