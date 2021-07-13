Crawford opposed to Jamaicans being allowed to gamble inside casinos

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Opposition Senator Damion Crawford says he is opposed to Jamaicans being allowed to gamble inside casinos when the relevant legislation and development that will allow for casino gambling on the island take effect.

“If it is that we are allowing for the locals to gamble, I am not in it. I'm against it personally. Forget it,” Crawford remarked as he made his contribution to the debate on the Casino Gaming [Amendment] Act, 2021 in the Senate last Friday.

Crawford argued that several countries, including Caribbean neighbours The Bahamas, have instituted such a policy with good reason. He said they have likely paid attention to what are perceived to be the social costs of gambling.

“You have some among us that will try to say we already have gaming and gaming is the same as gambling. [But] if this was true, why we never give away gaming licence instead of the [proposed] casino licence,” Crawford asked rhetorically.

He argued further that if a gaming lounge and a casino lounge were the same then there would be no need to issue a casino licence.

The Opposition Senator pointed out that a major difference between the two is that a gaming lounge will have a limit while casinos have no limits. He said he has observed persons who use gaming as a job.

“Him can't pay him rent if him nuh win,” he stated.

“And they [adult men and women] are out there walking around begging a quarter because the gaming lounge uses quarters [US currency]”.

Crawford said that whereas a person can gamble away his/her life savings in a casino, the gaming lounge has a maximum “in many cases fifty coins”.

He said another major difference between the two is the fact that the casino has the human element whereas the gaming lounge does not. He posited that in a gaming lounge where a person is playing against a machine only, they are more likely to give up rather than continue gambling.

“Don't underestimate how likely you are to give up against a machine versus a person,” he said while pointing to statements he has overheard from persons in gaming lounges where, after losing for some time they remark: “Yow dem set up dah machine yah enuh, mi gone a my yard”.

“[But] against a person, every time him quint 'S' come. Mi ago get 'S' next, mi a wait pon the (person to) quint,” said Crawford. He said such scenarios will cause greater exposure to the negatives of gambling, for persons inside a casino.

He also pointed to several studies which highlight the negatives of casino gambling with one author stating that “casinos normally lead to social deviations such as domestic violence, divorce, bankruptcy, drug and alcohol abuse, risky or illicit sexual behaviours, especially prostitution”.

Crawford told his colleagues that “in policy we must consider the most vulnerable [as] we are not all equally vulnerable”.

A businessman, Crawford also pointed to two studies of gaming towns in Colorado and South Dakota in the United States that “clearly indicate that the rates of criminal activity increased due to the development of the casino enterprise in these two locations”.

A researcher and mathematician, Crawford admitted that there are studies that will likely show no correlation between casinos and deviant behaviour. However, he urged his colleagues to make their decisions based on the information they believe.