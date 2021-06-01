Cricket World Cup to revert to 14 teams from 2027

Cricket World Cup to revert to 14 teams from 2027Tuesday, June 01, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — The men's Cricket World Cup will once again become a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.
The changes were announced as the ICC, cricket's global governing body, unveiled its global schedule of events from 2024-2031.
Meanwhile the Champions Trophy, a 'mini' World Cup last staged in 2017, when Pakistan won in England, is to be revived as an eight-team event in 2025 and 2029.
Only 10 teams contested the 2019 World Cup, won by hosts England, compared to 14 four years earlier.
But a statement issued by the ICC board said: "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will become a 14 team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20 team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030."
Reducing the number of sides involved in the 2011 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to just 10 was a controversial decision by the ICC, with critics arguing it frustrated the global growth of the game.
Officials defended the move at the time by saying a streamlined format reduced the risk of mismatches and was preferred by broadcasters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy