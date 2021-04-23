Crime Stop announces launch of 'Stand Up for Country' campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Crime Stop has launched a “Stand Up for Our Country” campaign as it continues to assist in the detection, reduction, and prevention of crime through offering the most secure avenue for citizens to give information anonymously on all forms of crime.

The agency said strategies of the campaign include its aim to reclaim the spaces within communities and re-imagine and redefine what it means to be a good citizen by promoting a shift in culture against the stigma attached to informing.

The agency noted that between January and March of this year, it has received a total of 193 tips, a three per cent increase, comparative to the same period last year. It said among the categories of tips received were those regarding illegal firearms, murders, tips relating to the location of narcotics, gunmen and illicit goods.

“We continue to thank each citizen who has played an active role in the fight against crime by using the programme as the preferred channel to anonymously share information on all forms of criminal activities within their communities. It is through these acts of bravery that Crime Stop Jamaica is able to boast a one in seven success rate (for every seven calls, a success is achieved) within the first three months of 2021,” the agency said.

It noted that among the success garnered within this period, the not-for-profit, charitable organisation assisted in the seizure of 10 illegal firearms — including one sub-machine and two rifles — 190 rounds of ammunition, 85.728 kilograms and 1.619 hectares of marijuana.

It added that the total value of narcotics seizures (year to date) is $4,324,072 whereas the total value of property recovered is $870,516. Tips received also resulted in 22 arrests, a 69 per cent increase in comparison to the same period in 2020, the agency said. It said among the arrests were those relating to the possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of marijuana, murder, possession of uncustomed goods, possession of identification information, among other categories.

“We appeal to every Jamaican to stand in solidarity against crime and violence. Let us all continue to play our part in protecting our home, our families, and our country. If you have information on any form of criminal activity, we urge citizens to call our tip line at 311 or visit www.crimestop.org or www.311tips.com and anonymously share what you know,” the agency said.