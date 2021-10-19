Crime Stop offers $200k for capture of suspected St Thomas abductor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Crime Stop is offering a reward of $200,000 for information leading to the arrest of Davian Bryan, the man suspected of abducting two girls in St Thomas last week.

Individuals with information are asked to contact Crime Stop at 311. They can also contact the Morant Bay Police Station at 876-982-1027, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.

Bryan is suspected of abducting nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia on Thursday, October 14 and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett on Saturday, October 16. He is also wanted by the Portland police, where he has absconded bail that was granted in relation to several charges, including illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Phylisa and Winshae were both found in heavily wooded areas of the parish by search parties consisting of the police, residents and other partner agencies.

The search continues for Bryan.

Meanwhile, the police continue to advise extreme caution in regard to children in the parish as a manhunt continues for Bryan.