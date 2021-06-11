Crime down by 16 per cent in Manchester, police say

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police here are reporting a 16 per cent reduction in major crimes recorded since the start of the year, in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

Acting head of the Manchester police division Deputy Superintendent Lloyd Darby told yesterday's sitting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation that the parish recorded 28 less major crimes this year.

He said the police have achieved a clear-up rate of 41 per cent.

“We also have a clear up rate of 41 per cent which we are not satisfied with and we are working assiduously to improve,” he said.

There is a 45 per cent reduction in murder with 11 murders recorded in the parish since the start of this year, in comparison to 20 for the corresponding period last year, while there is a 14 per cent reduction in shootings with 12 recorded in the parish sofar, in comparison to 14 for the corresponding period last year.

Five reported cases of rape were recorded since the start of this year in comparison to six for the corresponding period in 2020.

Ten cases of aggravated assault have been recorded since the start of this year in comparison to 23 for the corresponding period last year.

However, robberies continue to be of concern to the police with the category recording a 33 per cent increase with 44 robberies recorded since the start of this year in comparison to 33 for the corresponding period in 2020.

“Robbery continues to be an area that we are working to see if we can balance off,” said DSP Darby.

Fifty-four break-ins were recorded since the start of this year in comparison to 72 for the corresponding period last year, while larceny is up by 50 per cent with eight reported cases since the start of the year compared to four for the corresponding period in 2020.

DSP Darby said in the latest case of murder the police theorise that robbery was the motive.

“The last murder occurred in the Christiana area on May 31 about 6:30 pm [the victim] a farmer by the name Jackie Wallace, 66-year-old of Ticky Ticky district was discovered at his home with chop wounds to his face and neck,” said Darby.

“Information is that he was last seen alive the day before, where he was in the community drinking and he might have been showing off some money which we believe might be the incentive for persons who went and murdered him,” added Darby.

Kasey Williams