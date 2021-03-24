Criminal Records Office to close at 10:00 am on Friday

Criminal Records Office to close at 10:00 am on FridayWednesday, March 24, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Criminal Records Office will be closed to the public at 10:00 am, on Friday, March 26.
The closure is in line with the recently announced COVID -19 curfew requirements.
The police said the office will also be closed at 10:00 am on Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 9.
On all days, only individuals with appointments will be facilitated, the police said.
