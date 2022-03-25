Criminals are not Robin Hood, says PM

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Using the recent capture of wanted man, Davian Bryan, as an example of how citizens and the police can work together to fight crime, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, on Friday hammered home the point that those who provide information to the police will be protected.

He also cautioned against idolising criminals who, he said, are “not Robin Hood”, the fairy tale character who stole from the rich to give to the poor.

“We now have a police force that has a structure that will protect you. Your safety and security is utmost when you provide information. We have ways and means in which you can provide information anonymously as it is quite rewarding for you. If you have information, use the channel and get that information to the police. You will be protected, your identity will be protected; you can do it anonymously and at the end of the day you can benefit from it. This will make your community and Jamaica a safer place,” he appealed.

He was speaking to residents of Wharf Lane in Orange Bay, Portland, during the handing over of a house built under the New Social Housing Programme.

The fight against crime, Holness added, would only be won if citizens and law enforcement work together.

“The lottery scammer is not your friend, if he helps your daughter to go to school it is not for her education, it's for his control and possible sexual benefits. If he buys a shoes for your son it's not to help your son, it's to recruit him to a gang,” the Prime Minister said.

“Until we all recognise… that the criminals are not Robin Hood, they are thieves, murderers, extortionists and we must remove them from our midst, we will continue to have this challenge. I have a supreme hope in the good people of Jamaica. In me you have an unrelenting partner for your peace and prosperity. We will do everything, this Government, everything possible to bring this crime monster under control and, with your help and support, to success,” Holness added.

Holness used the opportunity to commend the police as well as residents of St Thomas and Portland who had a hand in Bryan's capture on Wednesday.

Bryan has been accused of abducting two young girls in St Thomas last October and is suspected of several other attacks on females in that parish and in Portland. At the time of his arrest he was wanted for illegal possession of firearm and rape. He had been out on bail but failed to appear before the Portland Circuit Court on February 17 and the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Everard Owen