Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester UnitedFriday, August 27, 2021
|
Cristiano Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United.
The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.
Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.
He played for United from 2003-09.
--AP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy