Criteria for appointment of principals to be revised

Criteria for appointment of principals to be revisedThursday, April 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The criteria for the appointment of principals are to be revised following Cabinet's approval for these changes to be made.
This will be facilitated through the amendment of section 43 (1) of the Education Act, 1965 and sections of the Education Regulations, 1980, which relate to the criteria for the appointment of principals.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, made the announcement during a post-Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday.
The proposed amendments are to ensure that principals possess the requisite educational qualifications and training, in line with current international standards.
These changes are geared towards improving the quality of leadership and the general management of educational institutions.
In the meantime, Cabinet also gave approval for the National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) to operate under the Ministry of Education and Youth.
However, exceptions were provided where the NCTVET would transfer its quality assurance function, that is, its ability to approve and accredit institutions that offer technical and vocational training, and its registers to the University Council of Jamaica.
Additionally, the Overseas Examinations Commission will now have the statutory responsibility of administering tests that have been developed by NCTVET. To facilitate these changes, the requisite amendments will be made to the relevant Acts of Parliament.
