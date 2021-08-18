Cross Roads and Annotto Bay tax offices to reopen tomorrow

Cross Roads and Annotto Bay tax offices to reopen tomorrowWednesday, August 18, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the Annotto Bay tax office in St Mary as well as the Cross Roads tax office will reopen to the public Thursday, August 19.
This follows work carried out in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace which battered the island on Tuesday.
All other tax offices islandwide reopened today.
The TAJ reminded the public that several services are available online via TAJ's website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, instead of having to visit a tax office. These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver's licence renewal fee payment, traffic ticket fines, business-related taxes and fees.
Additionally, persons may query their property tax liability; initiate an application for a taxpayer registration number (TRN) or apply for tax compliance certificate (TCC) via the online platform.
