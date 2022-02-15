Crown's hopes dashed: audio recordings in Klansman trial now for tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Crown's hopes to have the first set of recordings of purported conversations between alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang played before the court this afternoon were literally dashed after trial judge Chief Justice Bryan Sykes adjourned the matter.

The airing of the recordings which were after much angst finally ruled admissible yesterday were expected to take place today following indications by none other than the trial judge. But prosecutors spent the better part of the day recalling several witnesses to corroborate the testimonies of one of the main witnesses and the lead investigator.



When moments before the usual 4:00 pm adjournment a senior prosecutor arose to have witness number one — the former gang member turned state witness who had surreptitiously made the recordings and handed them over to the police — to the stand the Chief Justice who had during the day chafed at the seemingly roundabout approach taken by the prosecution in eliciting evidence would have none of it.



“Might we recall [witness] with a view to hearing the audio recordings and identifying voices as well as looking at photographs of exhibits and identifying persons and faces,” the prosecutor said.

Asked by the Chief Justice whether this was meant to take place Wednesday morning, the prosecutor replied that the Crown was hoping to have that done today.



The Chief Justice in response stated, “It's good to have hope,” and promptly adjourned the sitting to tomorrow 10:00 am.



Witness number one, a former gang member turned crown witness, had testified that he turned over to the police three phones, two of which were given to him by the cops, with recordings of conversations between himself and members of the gang, including alleged leader Andre "Blackman" Bryan. The witness who said he started working with the police undercover in 2018 while Bryan was incarcerated to help dismantle the gang, said the third handset was given to him by a member of the gang on Bryan's orders.



He said he downloaded a call recording app to automatically tape multiple cell phone conversations which were also saved. He forwarded the recordings to cops when the memory became full.

-Alicia Dunkley-Willis